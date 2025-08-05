Saiyaara’s OTT Debut Delayed, Netflix Release Likely on Diwali 2025

Mohit Suri’s film “Saiyaara,” featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has achieved remarkable success. Saiyaara is now to make its digital debut on Netflix. This romantic drama has broken box office records and is set to be released on Netflix around Diwali 2025. While it continues its theatrical run, the film has already earned over Rs 478 crore globally. “Saiyaara” explores themes of love and heartbreak and has received acclaim for the performances of its lead actors.

Saiyaara OTT Release Date

According to a recent report, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix, but an official release date on the platform has not been confirmed yet. The report also indicated that the streaming service and the film’s producers are targeting a release date around Diwali 2025. The decision to postpone the digital release comes as “Saiyaara” continues to perform strongly in theaters, having earned over Rs 478 crore globally in just over two weeks since its release.

Saiyaara OTT Release Date,Streaming Platform, Cast And Director

Theatrical Release July 18, 2025 OTT Platform Netflix OTT Release Expected Diwali 2025 Actor Ahaan Panday Actress Aneet Padda Director Mohit Suri

More About Movie

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara follows the emotional journey of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a reserved poet. The story explores their intertwined paths of love, heartbreak, and healing, set against a backdrop of soulful music and evocative visuals. The film has struck a chord with audiences across age groups, drawing both box office success and fanfare.

Saiyaara Box Office Performance

Mohit Suri’s directorial venture, ‘Saiyaara’, was released on July 18 and had a strong opening weekend, earning ₹83 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film went on to collect ₹172.75 crore in its first week and ₹107.75 crore in its second week, maintaining a solid performance through its third weekend. On August 2, the film’s earnings increased by 41.11%. It has already surpassed ₹450 crore worldwide. With this impressive performance, ‘Saiyaara’ is nearing ₹300 crore in India and is among the top-grossing Hindi films of 2025.