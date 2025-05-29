Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday’s PHOTO Leaked!

Kartik Aaryan is in the headlines these days for his upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri”. Fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic drama and now one after the other information and leaked videos related to the film are coming out, which has increased the excitement even more.

Recently a video went viral from the set of this film in which Ananya Panday was seen with Kartik Aaryan. This video is of a roadside restaurant, where Kartik and Ananya are seen shooting an emotional scene.

https://x.com/itskartikaaryan/status/1927457830879064286?

In this video, Ananya is wearing a tube top, while Kartik is seen in a blue and white striped shirt. Both are sitting together at a table and many people are also seen around them, from which it is speculated that this is a scene of a cafe or open restaurant.

Now another new picture has been leaked which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. In this photo, Ananya Panday is seen in a bikini type outfit and Kartik Aaryan is seen with her in a white shirt and shorts.

https://x.com/kartikgreatest/status/1925958190975357069?s=46

The picture is from the seashore, which makes it clear that romantic scenes are also being shot on the beach location in the film. Fans are thrilled to see the hot and fresh chemistry of Ananya and Kartik and #KartikAnanya has started trending on social media.

According to reports, the shooting of the film is currently going on in Croatia. Beautiful locations, romantic chemistry and the reunion of the ex-couple all this has doubled the excitement of the fans.

This film of Kartik Aaryan was announced in December last year. A hint was given through a video that this film will be released on 13 February 2026, i.e. Valentine’s Week. Fans will get to see a new love story full of romance.

Will Kartik and Ananya’s pair rock the big screen again?

Is something brewing between the two again or is it all just professional?

To know, we have to wait till 13 February 2026.

Till then fans will keep on getting excited with such leaked pictures and videos!