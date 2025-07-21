Kartik Aaryan’s Romantic Musical with Anurag Basu Delayed to 2026 Amid Saiyaara Buzz

Fans were extremely excited about Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan’s musical-drama film, which will now be released in 2026. The film was scheduled to release on Diwali 2025, but its release has been postponed. The film will feature South sensation Sreeleela opposite Kartik and is based on the love story of a music star.

The film’s postponement was due to its theme and music, which closely resemble Mohit Suri’s blockbuster Saiyaara. Both films feature music stars and their star-crossed love stories. For this reason, some scenes are being rewritten and shot to avoid comparisons.

However, in a conversation with India Today, Anurag Basu dismissed the comparison with Saiyaara. He said, “Given that both films feature performers as central characters, we knew comparisons would be drawn. But the two films are completely different from each other.” He said the real reason for the delay was Kartik’s busy schedule in Karan Johar’s film and his promotion of Metro…In Dino.

This film can be a spiritual sequel to the Aashiqui franchise, although T-Series has not yet obtained the title rights. However, the iconic title track of Aashiqui will be heard in a new style in the film.

Now it will be interesting to see how much magic this love story creates at the box office in 2026.

