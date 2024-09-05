Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur and Manisha Rani are social media queens who have won hearts with their talents. Today, both of them dropped photos showcasing their fun routine. Let's take a look below.

Social media sensations Avneet Kaur and Manisha Rani are known for their active presence, often sharing insights from their personal and professional life. One thing is evident with their feed: they are both fitness freaks and follow strict health rules. Both influencers inspire their followers with their commitment to staying healthy and active, making fitness a key part of their charm. Yet again, they indulge in gym activities. Let’s find out who is burning the calories the right way.

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress took to her Instagram and posted a glimpse of herself at the gym. Wearing a gym bralette, shorts, and sneakers, Avneet Kaur goes back to basics, burning calories in the gym through muscle-strengthening activities, weight pulling, weight lifting, and other gym workouts. The more she sweats, the more she loses those extra pounds, proving her dedication to fitness and health.

On the other hand, Manish Rani shared a video from the gym. As she took time off from her tiring exercises, she chose to dance. Well, dancing alone burns calories and is a great way to enjoy and lose weight at the same time. The actress exceptionally shows her fierce moves and energetic performance. Sharing her opinion, the actress wrote, “Gym karte karte pata nahi shayad suddenly mere ander Michale Jackson aa gaye.

Comparing the social media queens, Avneet’s dedication to yoga and gym exercises keeps her toned and flexible. At the same time, Manisha’s fun-filled dance and strength training ensures she stays fit and energetic.

