From Virat Kohli to Avneet Kaur to Javed Akhtar: Celebs Steal the Spotlight at Wimbledon 2025

At Wimbledon 2025, which is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, legendary tennis players like Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Iga Swiatek will be aiming to secure semifinal spots on Day 10 and are giving their level best to reach the final of the tournament. On the other hand, the presence of Indian stars has made this tournament more special.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Wimbledon entry

Virat Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, is spending time with his family in London. Virat watched the Men’s Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur sitting on the Centre Court with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Both were seen in formal attire. Virat wrote on Instagram, “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator @djokernole.”

Virat’s Wimbledon appearance was also special because he recently won his first IPL title with RCB. He also posted an Insta story praising Test captain Shubman Gill, which went viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ royal look

Priyanka Chopra wore Ralph Lauren’s Eldred Cotton Piqué White Dress at Wimbledon 2025, which is said to be worth around 1.84 lakh. Her look included Bvlgari jewels, strappy sandals and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses. She completed the look with glossy berry lips and soft wave hairstyle.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas gave a classy appearance with a navy blue double-breasted jacket, off-white trousers and gold button details.

Rishabh Pant’s stylish Wimbledon debut

Cricketer Rishabh Pant entered the Royal Box this time and went viral on social media with his smart striped suit and stylish glasses. Pant said that he is supporting Carlos Alcaraz and he feels that he will win this championship.

During this time, Pant enjoyed Wimbledon with cricket legends like Brian Lara, Joe Root, and James Anderson.

Avneet Kaur also reached Wimbledon, with Raghav Sharma

Actress and influencer Avneet Kaur was also seen at Wimbledon 2025. She styled her look with a white mini dress, heels, sunglasses and a Hermes brown mini Birkin bag. She is said to be there with her beau Raghav Sharma.

Some time ago, Avneet was also seen in London for the promotion of ‘Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning’. Her pictures with Tom Cruise went viral.

In a post shared by a fan page, it was said that Virat Kohli had liked many pictures of Avneet, which was later told to be due to an “algorithm mistake”. Now many memes are being made on social media on this.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Wimbledon journey

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi have also reached London to watch Wimbledon. They shared a photo from the flight in which both are looking very elegant. Javed sahab was in a blue kurta while Shabana ji showed her traditional-stylish look in a beige jacket, stylish scarf, sunglasses and a stock hat.

Deepak Chahar and wife Jaya’s stunning Wimbledon entry

During Wimbledon 2025, Team India’s fast bowler Deepak Chahar’s pictures made a lot of headlines on social media. Deepak looked very smart in a classic black suit, while his wife Jaya Bhardwaj grabbed everyone’s attention by wearing an elegant white outfit. The duo added to the royal atmosphere of Wimbledon with their style and gave fashion goals to the fans.

What is special about Wimbledon Day 10?

On Day 10, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are competing to make it to the semi-finals. Sinner benefited from Dimitrov’s retirement but his elbow injury remains a cause of concern. Swiatek, on the other hand, is close to the best Wimbledon performance of her career.

Wimbledon 2025 is in the news not only for tennis matches but also for the amazing presence of Indian celebrities. Virat, Anushka, Priyanka, Nick, Pant, Avneet, Deepak, Javed and Shabana all made this glamorous evening of the Grand Slam more memorable.