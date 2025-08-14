Avneet Kaur Kicks Off the Day with a Killer Workout – Flaunts Glowing Skin & Washboard Abs

Avneet Kaur is stepping into the boxing ring and making a splash! The talented actress recently shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a story with the caption, “It’s my first try guys, Calm down.” This enthusiastic approach highlights her commitment to taking on new challenges.

In her latest workout, Avneet showcased her dedication with a killer boxing session that left her glowing. After sweating it out, she snapped a post-workout selfie, flaunting her radiant skin and washboard abs. Wearing a white sports bra, she looked effortlessly beautiful with her hair tied back in a practical messy braid. The flush on her face and minimal makeup perfectly captured her raw, post-exercise glow. Her caption, “After boxing 🥊😮‍💨,” reveals her satisfaction after completing an intense workout, exuding both accomplishment and a bit of fatigue.

Avneet also gave followers a glimpse into her gym routine with a series of mirror selfies. In a sleek, modern gym, she sported a white Nike sports bra and loose black track pants, effortlessly pulling off a sporty vibe. Slung over her shoulder was a gray gym bag, completing her active look. The collage of four full-body selfies showcased her confidence as she flexed and posed in front of the mirror. Accompanied by the track “Cradles” by Sub Urban, she tagged her friends, @elitefitxdubai and @datesnutrition, highlighting her collaborative training efforts. The flame emoji in her post emphasized her fit look and motivation.

These stories not only reflect Avneet Kaur’s dedication to fitness but also embody a vibrant, health-focused lifestyle. With each workout and boxing session, she inspires her followers to embrace their fitness journeys with enthusiasm and confidence.