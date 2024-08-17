Manisha Rani Pens An Adorable Birthday Note For Someone Special, Find Who?

The charismatic and entertaining dancer and social media influencer Manisha Rani needs no introduction. The queen of hearts often creates buzz with her funny, quirky, and hilarious content on the internet. She knows how to grab eyeballs, so she keeps her fans engaged through the engaging posts in her profile. However, today’s post is a surprise and revelation of someone special, for whom the actress penned an adorable birthday wish. Let’s find out below.

On Saturday, 17 August, the 27-year-old actress shared a bunch of photos showcasing glimpses of her beautiful memories with her someone special. From celebrating her birthday together, sharing quirkiness, dancing, and traveling together, the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 winner, Manisha, did everything with someone special. For those who are wondering about someone special, let us share the details. He is Vishal Singh.

But wait—not Bigg Boss OTT S3’s Vishal Singh, but a YouTuber and actor who is popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. Vishal Singh is a good friend of Manisha Rani. The duo often spend time together, and there are several photos of them visiting religious places together, partying, etc.

On the other hand, Manisha penned an adorable birthday wish in a long paragraph in her caption of the post. She highlighted Vishal’s value in her life, calling him ‘Jigri’. The caption reads, “Happy Birthday jigri @viishalsingh873. Bhagwan ji apko duniya bhar ki khusi de,Aur app bht tarakki karo and Thanku so much for always being there with me .

Humdono bilkul alag hai,bilkul hi different personality,Fir v vibe teri meri match kardi aur hamesha kregi.”