Munmun Dutta Styles In Vintage One-Shoulder Gown, Manisha Rani’s Bossy Vibes In Blue Blazer Set

Munmun Dutta and Manisha Rani are well-known figures in the Indian entertainment industry. Munmun Dutta is famous for her role as Babita Iyer in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Manisha Rani gained popularity in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The actresses are here to showcase their style in Western fits. Take a look at the fits below!

Munmun Dutta And Manisha Rani’s Stylish Western Fits-

Munmun Dutta’s Vintage One-Shoulder Gown

Munmun Dutta is known for her elegant fashion choices, often featuring classic silhouettes. Her vintage peach one-shoulder gown with asymmetric neckline and bodycon ankle-length fit exemplifies timeless beauty with intricate detailing and a sophisticated cut. Munmun’s makeup is typically soft and refined, with peach glossy lips, enhancing her classic look without overpowering it. She opts for minimal accessories like pearl embellishment earrings and rings and curly open tresses that complement the vintage charm of her outfit.

Manisha Rani’s Blue Blazer Set

Bold and confident looks characterize Manisha Rani’s fashion sense. Her blue blazer set is a prime example of her style, with a white crop top, blue blazer, and flared pants combining power dressing with a modern twist. Manisha pairs her outfits with chic accessories like gold earrings and rings and a sleek hairstyle with a middle-partition low ponytail, complementing a Western fit. Her makeup is often polished, with peach matte lips enhancing her professional yet stylish appearance.

Munmun Dutta and Manisha Rani have showcased their unique fashion sensibilities with these striking looks.