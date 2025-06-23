Munmun Dutta Left Waiting At Her Doorstep: What Really Happened?

Actress Munmun Dutta became a victim of an unexpected incident at her house, leading her to wait nearly for an hour at the doorstep. This has sparked curiosity among fans about what really happened with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star. The actress, in her latest Instagram story, shared the reason behind waiting at the doorstep.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun shared a picture of herself with the unexpected problem she faced today. In the text, she revealed that the actress lost her house key, due to which she and her staff had to wait outside her doorstep for around 45 minutes.

Furthermore, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, Munmun, shared that a celebrity manager named Afreen Riaz came to her rescue in this situation. She wrote, “Misplaced my house key from my purse. Sat outside my door for 45 minutes with my maids until @afreenriaz came to my rescue with my spare key.”

Munmun Dutta is a well-known actress known for her appearance as Babita Ji in the legendary comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress enjoys a massive fandom of 8.5 million on her Instagram handle. The actress has also appeared in the show Hum Sab Baraati before her venture with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress keeps her fans engaged through her active presence on social media.