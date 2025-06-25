Munmun Dutta Issues Safety Warning For Travelers, Shares About Criminal Activities In European Countries

Munmun Dutta is a popular Indian actress known for her appearance as Babita Ji in the iconic comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The diva is a true travel enthusiast and loves to explore different countries and towns. We have often noticed her traveling to European countries, and with her experience, the actress issued a safety warning for those planning vacations in European countries.

On her Instagram story, Munmun shared a video of the town she visited recently, and with that, she penned her experience with a safety warning for solo as well as group travelers. The actress highlighted that she visited Poland and her experience in the city was safe; however, she highlighted that other European countries, which people usually consider good, have become victims of criminal activities.

Though Munmun didn’t mention the names of European countries which has become of criminal activities but, she warned the travelers beforehand. Also, the actress emphasized that Poland is safe for vacation with her experience as a female. The actress wrote, “As a solo female traveler I reiterate this again .. Poland felt safe and how we always envision Europe to be unlike many other big cities which were my favourites but unfortunately has fallen prey to severe criminal activities.”

Munmun Dutta has visited several foreign countries, including Switzerland, Germany, Thailand, Poland, Colombia, and Dubai.