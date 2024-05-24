EXCLUSIVE: “I forced Shalin Bhanot to do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, as I had already signed up for it,” – Abhishek Kumar

Actor and reality show personality, Abhishek Kumar is indeed in a purple patch in his career right now, where after the immense love and fame that he attained for Bigg Boss 17, he has continued with starring in music videos and now bagged another big show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

As they have headed for Romania, we got into an exclusive conversation with Kumar as we asked him about an array of things which included him overcoming claustrophobia, looking forward to being a competitor with friend and supporter, Shalin Bhanot and other things.

So far, there was always a general wondering as to if you would do Khatron Ke Khiladi, and you mentioned it yourself about how you are still thinking about it but finally you said yes. How did that happen?

Honestly, it actually was uncertain at that time. I was still wondering and pondering upon it. Everyone knows I am claustrophobic but that was still okay; everyone has their fears and phobias to deal with. But, I have a weaker grip on my right hand owing to an injury which I had in my childhood, so I was kinda concerned about. Then I consulted my seniors. I have always take suggestions from Ankit Gupta and Ravi Dubey Sir, who gave me their take on this as well. They would tell me that I should do it; it is an experience to remember. I have to credit the Colors and Endemol team as well who sat and explained everything really well, hence I was able to say yes to it. I will always be extremely thankful to Colors, who first gave me Udaariyaan, Bekaboo, Bigg Boss OTT and now Khatron Ke Khiladi as well.

Whoever goes in Bigg Boss, usually gets really good offers post that stint. What do you have to say about that?

I would say, yes. But it also depends on whether you are capable or not. Music videos is something everyone gets but I don’t want to do a lot of it. I did two of them and fortunately both have worked well. But I don’t want to do too many of them now. I am also doing something else after Khatron… so yes, it is good.

Shalin Bhanot made an appearance on Bigg Boss as your supporter. Now, he is your competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. What do you have to say about it?

I consider him to be my elder brother. He has always supported me and been very kind consistently. During my Bekaboo days, he told me that ‘tu na bahut aage jayega’ (you will soar), and I just said thank you. Then, when he came in Bigg Boss to meet me, he asked me that do I remember that he told me how I will soar; so I really look forward to being with him on the show. In fact, I have really pushed Shalin Bhai to do the show when we were in gym. He told me he has some work to take care of, I told him it will be taken care of but you please do it. So yes, I really forced him to do it. I am glad he is a part of it because we will keep pushing each other. Even here, I am excited to roam around with him because he loves to do that. Ideally, I don’t go anywhere after shoot, I just go and rest but Shalin Bhai likes to roam around, so I will join him here and we will have a lot of fun. I have also teasingly told him that mere liye ek ladki patwa dena (laughs), you are so good at it.