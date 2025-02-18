Dipika Kakkar Feels Very Proud Of Husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Here’s Why?

Dipika Kakkar, who is currently appearing in the Celebrity MasterChef as a contestant, competing with other celebrities in the cooking battle, in a recent YouTube vlog on her husband Shoaib Ibrahim‘s channel, expressed her proud feeling for her husband, and the reason behind will melt your heart and prove that indeed Shoaib is the best husband ever.

In the recent vlog, Shoaib built up anticipation by highlighting that he has some good news to share. Sitting with Dipika, the actor revealed they had purchased the apartment below theirs. Shoaib further revealed that he had purchased the house for Dipika’s mother.

Shoaib and Dipika shared their feelings. They revealed that they don’t feel like they will leave the house any time soon, and all their family lives in the same building. So Shoaib wished to do it for Dipika’s mother, as he wanted her to be settled and stress-free.

Dipika expressed her feelings, highlighting that parents always have that wish to buy a house. And it is a very good feeling. Expressing her gratitude with a thank you, she said, ‘I am very proud of you.’

Later, Dipika handed over the apartment documents to her mother, revealing that her son-in-law had purchased a house for her. Dipika’s mother broke down in tears, sharing that Shoaib’s family had done so much for her. Shoaib’s sister and mother hugged Dipika’s mother, congratulating her on the new house.

Shoaib isn’t just a good human being but also a great husband and a loving son-in-law. And it’s obvious that Dipika is proud of her choice.