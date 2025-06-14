Shoaib Ibrahim Thanks Doctors: Dipika Kakar’s 14-Hour Cancer Surgery, Finally Discharged!

TV industry’s popular couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are going through the most difficult phase of their lives these days. Recently, Dipika was diagnosed with a tumour in the liver and she suffered from stage 2 liver cancer. After staying in the hospital for several weeks and undergoing a long surgery, Dipika has now been discharged from the hospital.

Shoaib has shared the entire story of this difficult journey through his vlog. He said that Deepika’s surgery lasted for about 14 hours in which her gall bladder and a small part of the liver also had to be removed.

“During the surgery, the doctors removed the tumour completely. Due to the presence of stones in the gall bladder, it was also removed. A small part of the liver in which the tumour was located also had to be removed. But there is no need to panic because the liver can regenerate itself,” Shoaib told.

Deepika was admitted to the hospital for a total of 11 days, out of which she spent 3 days in the ICU. At the time of discharge, Dipika became very emotional and thanked the doctors and nursing staff and hugged them.

“These last few days were very difficult for us. But thanks to the prayers of the doctors and all of you, we have been able to cross this one stage. There is still a lot to be done, but for now, the surgery has been successful and Dipika is moving towards recovery,” Shoaib said.

In his vlog, Shoaib also recalled the moment when the doctor told him that Dipika’s tumour was found to be malignant i.e. cancerous. “We both burst into tears in front of the doctor. The doctor gave us space and said, ‘Take your time, we understand’,” Shoaib told emotionally.

Although the surgery has been successful, Dipika will still have to undergo regular follow-ups and checkups. The doctors have called her again after a week so that a decision can be made regarding further treatment.

After returning from the hospital, Dipika’s meeting with her son Ruhaan and other family members was a very emotional moment. This beautiful moment has also been captured in the vlog.

Both Dipika and Shoaib thanked their millions of fans from the heart. Dipika said with moist eyes, “You all prayed and prayed for me even for two minutes, it means a lot to us. Your prayers gave us courage in this difficult time.”

Shoaib said that he was going to post this vlog earlier, but postponed it for some time in respect of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. At the end of the vlog, the two also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.

Dipika told in her Instagram post that initially she felt pain in the upper part of the stomach. During the examination in the hospital, it was found that she had a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. The investigation revealed that it was stage 2 cancer.

Fans of Dipika and Shoaib from all over the country are praying for their speedy recovery.

