Dipika Kakkar To Undergo Surgery; Diagnosed With Liver Tumour

Sad news has come out about the health of famous TV actress Dipika Kakkar. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed in his recent vlog that Dipika has been found to have a tumour in her liver.

Shoaib said that Dipika had been having stomach pain for some time. At first, the doctors considered it a common pain and gave antibiotics, which gave some relief. But when the pain started again, he consulted the family doctor again. After getting the test done, it was found that she has a tumour in her liver.

Although the initial fear was that the tumour might be cancerous, the reports did not mention cancer. Still, this is a serious situation, and Dipika is going to undergo surgery soon.

Shoaib also said that this whole period has also affected his son Ruhaan. Ruhaan has never been away from Dipika, so the time of his mother’s surgery and recovery can be tough for him. The family is trying its best to handle this time.

Shoaib has appealed for prayers from his fans and well-wishers. She said that everyone’s prayers mean a lot to her in this difficult time.

Some time ago, Dipika made a comeback on TV after four years through the show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’. But during the shooting, she suddenly felt severe pain in her shoulder, after which she was taken to the hospital. There, the examination revealed that her lymph nodes were swollen, due to which she was having a lot of trouble. After this, she had to leave the show.

Now, preparations are going on for Dipika’s surgery, and her fans are constantly praying that she will get well soon and live a healthy life like before.