Is Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s Label DKI Shutting Down? Here’s What Shoaib Said

One of the most popular TV couples, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are in the news once again. This time the reason is Dipika’s ethnic wear brand Label DKI. Some reports claimed that this brand has suddenly shut down.

Recently, Shoaib held a Q&A session on his Instagram, where fans repeatedly asked him the same question – is Label DKI really closed?

A fan asked, ‘Any update on Label DKI?’ To this, Shoaib said, ‘Many people have asked this. Yes, there has been a slight delay but we will be back soon with new stock. I will tell you later why there is a delay. But yes, we are coming back.’

Another fan asked, ‘Is the news about Label DKI fake?’ To this Shoaib clearly said, ‘Yes, all the news that is spreading is fake. People are spreading such things without knowing the truth. We have not discontinued the brand, there has just been a slight delay. Please do not believe in fake news.’

A fan jokingly said, ‘If Label DKI is shutting down then tell Dipika to hold a 50% sale on the remaining stock.’

To this Shoaib laughingly replied, ‘We are not shutting down the brand, but yes, the idea of ​​50% discount on old stock is good. We can do this before launching new designs.’

For information, Label DKI was started by Dipika and Shoaib in 2023. This was Dipika’s dream project, which she prepared with two years of hard work. The special thing about the brand is that only Indian traditional clothes are available in it. The launch of the brand was a bit delayed due to Deepika’s health and personal responsibilities, but when it started, people liked it a lot.

Now it is clear from Shoaib’s words that the brand has not closed, there is just a slight delay and soon something new will be seen.