Dipika Kakkar Leaves Celebrity MasterChef, Here’s Why?

Popular Indian television actress Dipika Kakkar made her comeback on screens with Celebrity MasterChef after giving birth to her baby boy in June 2023. Fans were delighted with her participation, but unfortunately, the actress has now left the show midway. This news has disappointed her fans. Check out what led Dipika to quit the show.

A close source close to the show confirmed Dipika’s exit from Celebrity MasterChef. The reason behind her exit is her health issues. The actress was missing from the Holi special episode, which further fueled speculations. Now, it is officially confirmed that the actress has quit the show.

In Shoaib Ibrahim’s recent vlog Dipika was seen holding her one hand on support, hinting at her injury. In addition, her husband revealed that Dipika has been experiencing serious pain however she tried to shoot but the situation turned worse and she returned home.

Earlier, Shoaib Ibrahim gifted Dipika’s mother a house, which made the actress feel proud. Dipika’s mother got emotional and thanked Shoaib, expressing that Shoaib and his family had been her support system and the family had given her so much.

Currently, in Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar , and Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) are the contestants. Chandan Prabhakar got eliminated, and Ayesha Jhulka joined as a wild card. The show airs on Sony TV channel.