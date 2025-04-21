Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna Exposes Unseen Struggles Behind Glamour Of Indian TV

Popular actor Gaurav Khanna is basking in the glory of his recent victory. The TV star became the first-ever Celebrity MasterChef winner, lifting the trophy on 11 April 2025. Since then, the actor has been in the headlines for some reason or another. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the shocking inside truth about the television industry. Check it out below.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan for his YouTube channel, TV actor Gautam Khanna, who became a household name with Anupamaa, opened up on his journey, revealed shocking truths, and discussed his struggles in the television industry. Gaurav shared about his debut show, Bhabhi, and revealed that he started shooting for the show, and after shooting for three days, he was informed that his character was ending.

Gaurav further emphasized that this is what happens on television, and it was his first experience with it. After signing a twenty-day contract, he was announced dead in the show after three days, and they said it was over. The Anupama actor shared that this is how he began his journey on TV.

But the tragic part was that Gaurav left his job to act and didn’t inform his parents. Not only that, after sitting at home for three days, he felt like this was his worst decision ever. But he highlighted that he thought in TV there is value in signing the contract, but this is only one-sided as he thought if he has signed a contract for 20 days, he will work for 20 days, but it’s like if the makers want to end the character, part is done then and this is what happened with him at the beginning which left him in a most troublesome situation.