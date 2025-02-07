Dipika Kakar’s Ex-Employee Spills the Beans: ‘Worked Alone, She Wasn’t Involved!’”

Dipika Kakar, who recently returned to television as a participant on Celebrity MasterChef, also runs her own fashion label. However, a former employee, Saniya, has now come forward with her experience working for the brand, detailing her short stint in a YouTube video that has sparked conversation online.

Saniya, a fashion designer and a graduate of NIFT, shared that she was working with a startup in Delhi before joining Dipika’s venture. She recalled feeling excited when she was selected for the role after an initial discussion with the actress. As part of the job, she relocated to Mumbai and was offered accommodation at Dipika’s mother’s house, which was in the same building as the actress.

According to Saniya, things started off well, with Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, interacting with her in a warm manner. Shoaib also advised her to remain committed to the work and not leave mid-way. However, Saniya claimed that as time went on, she found herself handling most of the tasks alone, as there was no proper team in place for the label. She was responsible for finding artisans and printers and regularly followed up on work-related matters, while Dipika, according to her, showed little involvement in the process.

Saniya’s video, which runs for over 43 minutes, has since gained traction, with many discussing the challenges of working in celebrity-led businesses. Meanwhile, Dipika has not yet responded to the claims.

In the meantime, Kakar Ibrahim is currently seen in the Sony TV reality show, Celebrity MasterChef India.