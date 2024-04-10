Eid Special: Beautiful Mehndi Design Inspired by TV Stars Hina Khan to Sumbul Touqeer

Who doesn’t like looking royal at traditional events? Wearing a heavy traditional outfit and a beautiful jewelry set is insufficient to create a majestic impression. For a traditional celebration, you should also wear a mehendi design that will boost your appearance and make you look royal. If you’re looking for beautiful mehendi designs to adorn your hands, here are several actress-inspired mehendi designs to explore this Eid.

Hina Khan To Sumbul Touqeer’s Mehendi Designs For Eid

Circle Mehendi Design

If you want a simple circular floral mehndi pattern inspired by Hina Khan, this is the one to choose. The best aspect about this design is how basic it is while still looking stunning on the backhand. This design covers the fingers and back palm space.

Floral Mehendi Design

If you are a minimalistic person yet want to adorn florals in your mehndi, then you can pick this mehndi design inspired by Dipika Kakar for your Eid look. This design features an abstract rose on the back wrist and extends to the back palm area along with leafy patterns.

Floral Arabic Mehendi Design

This mehndi design has a floral design on the back of the hand in a unique way inspired by Gauhar Khan. It contains more leafy features and a large bloom in the palm area. However, the design does not look heavy, and you can complete it simply with your hands for Eid. This pattern covers the fingers and back of the palm.

Leaves Mehendi Design

If you want a simple leaves mehndi design on your hand, you can use the same design as Sana Sheikh. This design is simple to create and only includes leaf design elements on the fingers and palm. This is the ideal design for this Eid.

Intricate Mehendi Design For Heavy Design

This mehndi design has intricate details, making it ideal for the Eid inspired by Sumbul. If you have large hands, choose this style for your Eid celebration. The best part is that it’s simple to make, so you won’t have to sit for hours for your mehndi.

Mandala Mehendi Design

Mandala mehndi design is popular for hands and is increasingly often seen on feet. You can wear this lovely mandala painting on your backhands for a stunning appearance, just like Sumbul. The dots and little features added to the mehndi pattern make it more visually appealing. Small mandalas are drawn on the fingers as well.

Gumbad Mehendi Design

This gumbad mehndi design is unique and is one of the trendsetting designs for Eid. You can have this detailed pattern on your backhands inspired by Reem Shaikh. This pattern covers your entire hand and will look great with your outfit. The large flower part and gumbad-like structure created on the hand area make the design look unique and lovely.

Moon-Shaped Mehendi Design

If you want a simple design for your hand, copy it just like Hina Nawab. This is one of the easiest Mehendi designs you can get. The design is adorned with dots, covering small spots on the palm and fingertips.

Which design will you opt for this Eid? Let us know your choice in the comments below.