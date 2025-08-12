Top 5 TV Serial News August 12: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 12, the TV world has seen a major shake-up, from new twists in shows to actors speaking out against injustice. Check out the top news of TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and more.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan Stuns As Shanti Priya

Hina Khan rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recently turned heads at the set of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress recreated Shanti Priya’s look while Rocky got the getup of the character Om from the film Om Shanti Om starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Check out their stunning appearance below.

2) Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Raises Voice Against Injustice With The Dogs In Delhi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupamaa actress Rupali shared a glimpse of herself playing with dogs, and she claimed that this country also belongs to the dogs and requests to let them live. The actress wrote, “Ye Desh inka bhi hai. Ye Duniya inki bhi hai. Compassion and Kindness over hatred and cruelty. Jai Pashupatinath #savedelhidogs #jaimatadi #jaimahakal #anupamaa #rupaliganguly.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, you will see Jethalal become happy after he recovers his money. Amidst the happy moment, Nekchand and his wife will be in shock to see Jethalal. At the same time, Bapuji orders Jethalal to return the money immediately, leaving everyone confused. It will be interesting to see why Bapuji asked Jethalal to return the money.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bapuji’s order stuns Jethalal; Will he be forced to accept defeat?

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Looks Gorgeous In Floral Fit

Dolly Chawla is winning hearts as Meera in the show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by LSD Studio. However, today she is stealing our attention with her bold yet gorgeous aise in a white fitting floral maxi dress. The puffy sleeves with a round neckline and thigh-high slit, the actress looked super stunning.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Unveils Baby Boy Shaurya’s Face

In her latest Instagram dump, Shraddha posted a video advertising for a brand. However, in the clip shooting with her twin babies, one can see Shraddha’s son Shaurya’s face slightly, and he looks like his father Rahul Nagal. Although the face is not clearly visible, the side angle suggests he is a daddy’s boy, as he resembles him.

