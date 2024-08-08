Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List: Surbhi Jyoti, Mr. Faisu To Dalljeet Kaur, Big Actors On Board For Upcoming Season

On 2nd August, Bigg Boss OTT season 3 concluded with actress Sana Makbul lifting the trophy as the winner, defeating Naezy and Ranvir Shorey in the top three. A few days after Anil Kapoor’s hosted show ended, the hype for the main season is creating buzz on the internet. Once again, Salman Khan will return as the host for Bigg Boss season 18. As per the reports by Indianexpress, the new season of the controversial show will premiere on 5th October. However, the debate is about the contestants for the new season. Let’s check out the tentative contestant’s list for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 18 Tentative Contestants List

Bigg Boss OTT S3 contestant Payal Malik recently stated in her vlog that her husband’s second wife, Kritika Malik, is locked for the main season. However, there is no confirmation; her revelation seems to be a publicity stunt. As per the reports, there are a few renowned television actors on board for the upcoming season, including Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma, Sameera Reddy, Shoaib Ibrahim, Rekha and Daljeet Kaur. There is no confirmation, but these names are highly expected to join the show.

Not only this, the contestants list also has some social media influencers and Youtubers like Abhishek Malhan, Mr. Faisu, Deepika Arya, Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern, Thugesh, Harsh Beniwal. At the same time, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Siwet Tomar, Somy Ali, Alice Kaushik, Nushrat Jahan, Deepika Arya, Zayn Saifi and Seezan Khan might also be part of the show. In addition, as per reports, the makers might bring back Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, and Adnaan Shaikh from Bigg Boss OTT S3 for the upcoming Bigg Boss season 18.