Gurmeet Choudhary Becomes Victim Of Robbery

Gurmeet on Tuesday shared that his house help stole things from his house before escaping. On his Instagram story, the actor urged fans to carefully verify before hiring anyone. He also revealed that he acted quickly during the incident, which helped him keep his family safe. He wrote, “Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I’m especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room. With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items – and most important, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work.”

Surbhi Jyoti‘s Beach Vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a bunch of photos from her beach vacation. In the opening frame, she is seen enjoying her golden hour moment. She posed wearing a monokini, flaunting her hourglass figure and toned legs. In the sunkissed moment, she also posed in a one-shoulder-fitting maxi dress and embraced her look, flaunting her sass. Every picture looked stunning and one cannot get over her charm.

Aneri Vajani‘s Heartfelt Note To The Late Vibhu Raghave

Actor Vibhu Raghave recently died after battling with cancer for four years. His passing left the television industry in shock. One of his best friends, Aneri Vajani today penned a heartfelt note sharing his photos, “Ab Dard nahi hoga Baby 🙂 Vibhu the last thing you told me was I Love you More, i remember laughing and crying at the same time because only u can still be so loving and funny and always smiling even on that hospital bed, i wrote you a long msg on whatsapp and went for my trip, thinking once ur home ul read it and then call me to scold me, thankyou for waiting for me to come back, thankyou for all the beautiful memories, thankyou for making me laugh when i didnt want to smile! Thankyou for being youuuuuu! Where will we find anyone like you?????? Never!”

She concluded her note by saying, “Rest in peace my strongest boy! You fought so welll till the very end and im so proud of you! Il see you on the other side soonest! Also say hi to My dadu and Nishas Dadu up there im sure u guys will be so happy to see each other 🙂 i love youuuuuuu Vibhu yes i know you love me more.”