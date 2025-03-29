Surbhi Jyoti Is Sweet And Spice In Black Mini-dress With Bangs Hairstyle – See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Surbhi Jyoti always brings out the best from her wardrobe and, if not the best, then she makes sure to create a masterpiece. And her latest look is just another in her collection. The actress looked gorgeous even in her latest photos, wearing a chic black mini-dress, exuding confidence and style.

Surbhi picked a black mini dress featuring strappy sleeves, jaw-dropping butterfly neckline, fitting bodice and flared skirt, making a perfect statement. What adds a chic shine to the attire is the shiny leather fabric. The Qubool Hai actress styled her black dress glam with a see-through stocking, adding an extra dose of sophistication.

But wait, that’s not all! Surbhi added spice to her glam, fiery and fierce expressions. Adding to that, her bangs hairstyle not only bought a Korean style but also combined her spicy look with sweetness. The natural-finish makeup with basic kajal and eyeliner, pink cheeks and pink lips complemented her ultra-chic glam that screams attention.

And if that’s not enough, Surbhi posed in the striking moments, leaving the onlookers in awe. Her bold pose perfectly highlighted her toned legs while her expressions were killer. The way she looked into the camera seemed like she was talking to us and one cannot deny it.

Surbhi Jyoti has appeared in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz and others.