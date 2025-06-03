Sad News! TV Actor Vibhu Raghav Passes Away

A sad news has come out from the television industry. Actor Vibhu Raghav, who has appeared in TV shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Suvreen Guggal, and Rhythm, has passed away. He has been battling stage 4 colon cancer for the last two years.

Vibhu was diagnosed with cancer in early 2022. Since then, he has been undergoing continuous treatment. In February 2024, he also underwent a major surgery, which was initially considered risky by the doctors. However, he did not lose courage and maintained a positive attitude along with the treatment.

Vibhu openly shared his health journey with people through social media. He often shared his experiences and emotions of fighting cancer with fans. During this, he also got full support from many stars in the industry.

Artists like Kaveri Priyam, Karanveer Mehra, Saumya Tandon, Simple Kaul, Aditi Malik, Mohit Malik, Mohsin Khan, Karanvir Bohra not only supported him emotionally but also raised funds for his treatment on social media.

Vibhu’s departure is a big loss for the TV industry. Known for his calm nature and serious acting, Vibhu inspired people with his work and struggle. Despite the illness, he never lost hope and always kept smiling.

Our condolences are with Vibhu’s family, friends and his loved ones.

