Exclusive: After Nisha aur Uske Cousins, Aneri Vajani in a cameo role with Mishkat Varma for Colors’ Ram Bhavan

Colors’ show Ram Bhavan produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen emotional twists with Isha’s (Khushbu Rajendra) wedding being called off most shockingly. This tragedy was too much for Subhash (Sudesh Berry) to bear, and he lost his life in the aftermath of the stoppage of the wedding. The show will see an interesting turnaround, a special cameo, is what we have got to know, at this point. Yes, Mishkat Varma who plays the lead role of Om in the show recently hinted about a surprise entry, in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Aneri Vajani will make a special cameo appearance in the show. Yes, Aneri and Mishkat have together been paired in the earlier hit show Nisha aur Uske Cousins. They were a hit Jodi on screen and had a huge fan following.

We hear that Aneri will appear in a very interesting cameo role in Ram Bhavan. Not much is known about the character and plot details, as of now, as it has been kept under wraps.

As per a reliable source, “Aneri will be seen along with Mishkat in the upcoming plot.”

Seeing Mishkat’s excitement on social media, it is very evident that the two of them are going to hit it off in another great association.

We buzzed Aneri but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

All the Mishkat- Aneri fans, assemble, as they are back in new avatars to entertain you.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.