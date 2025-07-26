Rajiv Adatia Pens Emotional Note on His Mother’s Health Battle: “She’s the Strongest Woman I Know”

Television personality and social media influencer Rajiv Adatia has recently shared a very emotional post, in which he has spoken openly about his mother’s serious health and heart surgery. Rajiv, who made his mark with Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, said that the last few months have been challenging, scary, and emotional for him.

Rajiv wrote, “I had never seen my mother on a hospital bed in my life. She is my whole world, and it was heartbreaking to see her in this condition.”

He further revealed that a minor health issue very quickly turned into a major medical emergency, which led to his mother needing immediate heart surgery.

Rajiv also explained why he was away from work and social media these days.

“My mother needs me the most right now. Work, shows, and travelling will happen throughout life, but this moment is only for my mother.”

He thanked London hospitals @roh_gstt, @royalbrompton, and @nhsengland for taking great care of his mother. He also thanked his friends and family for standing by him during the difficult times.

Rajiv ended the post with, “Everything is fine, and Maa is recovering now. Om Sai Ram. Hare Krishna.”

Rajiv Adatia is not just a television face but is also known as Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty’s Rakhi brother. He has also been very close to the Kapoor family, especially the late Rishi Kapoor, and is often seen at many Bollywood parties and events.

This post shows a very personal and emotional side of him, which has won the hearts of fans.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for every news update.