Bigg Boss 15 Fame Rajiv Adatia Advocates On Making ‘Prenups’ Mandatory In Marriages

Rajiv Adatia is a popular name in the entertainment world. He is known for his active social media presence, where he shares all the insights from his life, from updates about his vacations to working on a new project. The social media star also shares his opinion about social issues on his gram. After witnessing several divorce news stories in the headlines every day, Bigg Boss season 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia felt the need to discuss this topic, and he advocated to his fans for making ‘prenups’ mandatory in marriages.

Rajiv Adatia Pens A Note On Making ‘Prenups’ Mandatory In Marriages

On Tuesday, June 18, Rajiv penned a note advocating to his fans and followers the need to make ‘prenups’ mandatory in marriages. He wrote, “Marriage nowadays is now more a financial contract then about love! Prenups should be Mandatory in every marriage! If you marrying for love and not money this shouldn’t be a problem! people work their whole lives earn money and then marry and then maybe things don’t work out and get divorced and then have to share their Money?? HELL NO! What’s yours is yours. What’s mine is mine!”

A prenuptial agreement, or prenup, is a legally binding contract entered into by a couple before marriage. The agreement outlines the distribution of assets in the event of divorce or marriage dissolution.