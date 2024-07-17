Rajiv Adatia Slams Armaan Malik, Calls Out Bigg Boss OTT S3 Credibility: “Bigg Boss Ki Izzat Pani Me…”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey on National television controversy keeps buzzing on the internet every day with celebrities and fans taking a stand against the violence inside the house. After Elvish Yadav, Samiksha Sud, Gauahar, and others, now Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajib Adatia, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, bashes YouTuber Armaan and also calls out Bigg Boss’s credibility.

Rajiv Adatia On Armaan Malik’s Slap Controversy And Bigg Boss

Rajiv, taking out his frustration, said, “Firstly, ask Armaan to return to his home with his wife because enough is enough. This man hit someone. And don’t know how much peg Bigg Boss had, and he is sitting because he has literally hit someone. Bigg Boss himself spit on his contract because it says you cannot hit and you cannot talk about the outside world.”

Further, Rajiv continued, “Now Adnaan has come, now with Adnaan, why is Bigg Boss angry that he is bringing up an outside conversation? When you yourself don’t care about the contract, you are expecting from someone who has xe outside. There have been 17 seasons of Bigg Boss, but not in a single one has someone slapped anyone. There have been pushing incidents, but this time, what happened? The thing this man did, and Bigg Boss didn’t raise his voice against it. Bigg Boss’s credibility ‘uske izzat pani me nikal gayi iske vajah se’.

Later, Rajiv Adatia called out that Bigg Boss is doing all this only for TRP. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant expresses his disappointment. He also sarcastically bashed Armaan, saying, “Vo toh bahot dudh ka dhula hai, hai usne life me kuch galtiya ki hi nahi hai. Voh toh h matlab bahot bada example hai, pura desh me usko idealise karo.”

For more, check out the full interview below.