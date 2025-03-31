Aashna Shroff opens up on health struggles; Armaan Malik holding her hand through it & more

Aashna Shroff, singer and fashion blogger, recently shared a moment from the hospital on Instagram, reflecting on her ongoing health challenges. In her post, she mentioned that the past week was meant to be filled with activities, but an unexpected visit to the emergency room altered her plans.

She revealed that health issues have been a persistent part of her life since childhood, despite her efforts to maintain well-being. No matter how much care she takes, she said, new complications always seem to arise, making the experience mentally and physically exhausting.

Shroff expressed gratitude for her husband, singer Armaan Malik, acknowledging his constant presence and support during difficult times. She shared that his reassurance has helped her navigate these struggles, especially as they prepare for a packed travel schedule in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead, she admitted feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement about the upcoming trips. While stepping out of her comfort zone seems daunting given her health concerns, she remains optimistic about the journey ahead.

The image accompanying her post showed Malik by her side, seemingly unaware that he was being photographed. The candid nature of the picture resonated with followers, who appreciated the glimpse into their bond.

Shroff’s post struck a chord with her audience, many of whom related to her experiences of managing health issues while trying to keep up with daily life. Through her honesty, she shed light on the unpredictability of health struggles while emphasizing the importance of a strong support system.