Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey’s Unexpected Kiss For Kritika Malik At Finale, Armaan Malik’s Reaction Causes Buzz

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 Sana Makbul was crowned as the winner, and the finale was nothing short of dramatic, with unexpected twists and emotional moments capturing viewers’ attention. One highlight of the evening was the surprising kiss shared between Ranvir Shorey and Kritika Malik, which has since gone viral. Adding fuel to the fire, Armaan Malik’s reaction to the incident has become a topic of intense discussion.

Armaan Malik’s Reaction To Ranvir Shorey’s Kiss To Kritika Malik-

Yeah seen kon kon dekha jaldi bathao last tak dekhna 😂 Armanmalik Ranvir shorey ko thappad nahi maregha 😂😂#KritikaMalik #BiggBiossOTT3 #MunawarFaruqui𓃵 #MKJW𓃵 pic.twitter.com/d2Xdk14ssP — Zeeshanraza S⁵⁰👑😎 (@MdZeeshankhan) August 5, 2024

In the exciting finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a video surfaced on social media showing the moments after Anil Kapoor announced Kritika’s exit. In the video, Kritika said, “All the best, Ranvir Ji,” he hugged her, planting a kiss on her cheek. The video quickly went viral, and Armaan’s reaction to Ranvir kissing his second wife garnered much attention with raised eyebrows.

The reaction of Armaan Malik, Kritika’s husband, to this gesture has also gained attention, particularly given the earlier controversy involving Armaan slapping Vishal Pandey.

On Vishal Pandey’s Slapping Incident-

During a recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode, tensions flared when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey. The altercation was triggered by allegations that Vishal had checked out Armaan’s second wife, Kritika Malik, and called her beautiful. The situation escalated when Armaan’s first wife, Payal Malik, appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and claimed that Vishal had admitted to having feelings for Kritika and expressed guilt over it.