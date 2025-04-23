Pahalgam Attack: Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Condemn The Henious Terror Attack

A deadly assault on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on Tuesday has claimed at least 24 lives, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action. Gunmen targeted civilians in a tragic incident that has drawn strong responses from across the country, including from members of the film industry.

Actor Akshay Kumar posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.”

Sonu Sood shared his views with a sharp rebuke: “Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai ram.”

Tusshar Kapoor added to the outcry, writing, “Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam, India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #pehalgam.”

Sanjay Dutt directly appealed to the country’s leadership, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message: “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.”

Anupam Kher posted a video on social media addressing the incident and referred to his past work related to Kashmir. Raveena Tandon called for unity, stating, “Om Shanti. condolences. Shocked and angry. No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, UNITE and realise the true enemy.”

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Dunno if I’m more angry or more sad,” while Vivek Oberoi said, “A shadow of sorrow falls heavy today… striving for strength, healing and enduring peace.”

Kangana Ranaut commented, “Terrorism has a religion and so do the victims. #pahalgamterroristattack.” Janhvi Kapoor expressed heartbreak in a detailed post.

Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack, pledging justice. A group calling itself “Kashmir Resistance” claimed responsibility, according to Reuters.