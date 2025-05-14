Armaan Malik: ‘Nothing will change between me and Amaal; we are bringing a single’

Recently, music composer Amaal Malik shared a post on Instagram and said that he is breaking ties with his family. In this post, he told his parents the reason for the distance from Armaan. But now Armaan has made it clear that everything is fine between him and Amaal.

Armaan said to Hindustan Times, ‘Our relationship will always remain the same as it was. I know my brother, and everything is fine between us. I don’t care about anyone else’s thinking or social media talks. I just care about what both of us think. Amaal also wrote on social media that there is no problem between us.’

Armaan, who recently performed at London’s O2 Arena, revealed that he is working on a new song with his brother Amaal. ‘I have sung a single that has been composed by Amaal. It is currently titled ‘BB’. It is a Hindi-Punjabi song which we are planning to release in a month,’ he said.

Armaan further revealed that he has worked on around 40 singles, which he will release in the coming months. ‘Music is everything for me. But non-film music has become my identity. I have been focusing on it for many years. It has also brought me new listeners who know me as an independent artist,’ he said.

Regarding earnings, Armaan said, ‘When you release an independent song, it is not easy to earn money from it. Unless that song becomes a huge hit, it does not generate revenue. It takes a lot of hard work and money to promote such songs. That is why we singers mostly earn from live shows. I hope fans will understand why a subscription-based music model is important. Just like people buy music abroad to support their favourite artists, it should be the same here too. This inspires artists to make better music.’

At the same time, Armaan, who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary, said that his wife and beauty influencer Aashna Shroff has had a big impact on his music.

Armaan said, ‘Life has become very beautiful with Aashna. I am in a happy space. I think whatever you feel mentally and emotionally, it reflects in your work. Maybe that is why I am making more love songs these days (laughs). Aashna is my biggest critic. She gives very honest feedback on my songs. Whenever I make a song, I first play it to Aashna. Her feedback is very useful for me on how the look of a video or photoshoot should be. This has helped me become better as an artist.’