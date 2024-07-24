Bigg Boss OTT 3 24 July, Spoilers: Vishal Mocks At Lovekesh, Armaan Malik Get License To Hit In Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is the third season of the Indian reality television series “Bigg Boss OTT,” where contestants live together in a house under constant surveillance and compete in various tasks and challenges. The drama in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house continues to escalate with intense moments and high tensions. Here’s a sneak peek into what’s unfolding in today’s episode:

Vishal Mocks At Lovekesh

In a heated turn of events, we will see that Sana Makbul says that she will make it for everyone. Later, Sana asks Vishal to temper (tadka) in the food, but Vishal denies it. Lovekesh says that he will do it and also makes a comment by taunting him, saying that people have a habit of lying around and want everything on their hands. By listening to this, Vishal mocks Lovekesh and says, do not do this with me and don’t talk nonsense, Kataria, and comments on it. By seeing this, Armaan feels happy about Vishal and Lovekesh’s fight. Later, Lovekesh takes Vishal’s comment as funny and makes funny jokes again.

Armaan Malik’s License to Hit In Bigg Boss House

In an upcoming surprising twist, Armaan Malik pushes Vishal Pandey and intentionally hits Vishal. Vishal Pandey forcefully hit, Armaan Malik. This development adds a new layer of tension as Armaan, known for his strong personality, is now authorized to express his frustrations physically. Bigg Boss looked away from this act and did not take action against Armaan Malik.

