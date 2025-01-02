Armaan Malik marries Aashna Shroff in an intimate ceremony

Singer Armaan Malik surprised fans on Thursday morning by sharing pictures from his wedding to longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony and announced their marriage with a joint social media post.

The wedding pictures show the couple in color-coordinated outfits. Aashna is seen in an orange lehenga, while Armaan wears a pastel-shade sherwani. The photos capture the couple during wedding rituals, sharing light-hearted moments and celebrating their union a they were all smiles.

For the uninitiated, Armaan and Aashna got engaged in August 2023. The engagement announcement included a series of pictures, including one where Armaan is down on one knee, holding a ring, while Aashna stands smiling. Other images featured the couple posing together, marking the milestone in their relationship. Armaan captioned the post, “And our forever has only just begun,” receiving an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Armaan Malik, known for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara, and Butta Bomma, has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry. He also collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran on a new version of the track 2Step, further showcasing his global reach.

Aashna Shroff, on the other hand, is a well-known fashion and beauty influencer and YouTuber. She was awarded Cosmopolitan’s Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year in 2023, solidifying her position in the digital content space.

The couple’s journey, from engagement to marriage, has been met with immense love and support. Their intimate wedding has delighted fans who continue to celebrate this new chapter in their lives.

We wish the couple loads of congratulations.