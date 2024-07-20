OTT News: Armaan Malik Calls Elvish Yadav ‘Talentless’, Netflix Release, Hotstar Release To Jiocinema’s House Of Dragon Season 2 Release Date

Today, the headlines are buzzing on the Internet with the latest news from the OTT world. On our list are Armaan Malik calling Elvish Yadav ‘Talentless’, Netflix release, and Hotstar release date, as well as Jiocinema’s House Of Dragon Season 2 release date. Let’s take a look at the news below.

1) Armaan Malik Calls Elvish Yadav “Talentless”

Armaan Malik, a popular contestant of the controversial reality show, recently made a statement about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Armaan said, “The person supporting Lovekesh (hinting at Elvish) is nothing. He doesn’t know how to act, sing, or even make vlogs properly. He’s only famous due to luck. There are people who have talent, and then there are people who become famous due to their luck. He has also trolled me in the past. He only likes to belittle others to feel good about himself.”

2) Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani

Raisinghani VS Raisinghani is a legal drama series streaming on Sony LIV. It is directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and produced by Sobo Films Holding P. Ltd. The series stars Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh. New episodes air Monday to Wednesday at 8 p.m.

3) Netflix OTT Release

Barbecue Showdown season 3 is released on 4th July.

Receiver series is released on 10th July.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 released on 11 July.

Exploding Kittens series is released on 12 July.

Cobra Kai season 6- Part 1 is released on 18th July.

Sweet Home season 3 and Too Hot to Handle season 6 is released on 19th July.

The Resurrected Rides series will be release on 24th July.

The Decameron series will be release on 25th July.

Elite season 3 series will be release on 26th July.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 series will be release on 31st July.

4) Disney OTT Release

Chutney Sambar is a upcoming Tamil comedy drama series directed by Radha Mohan and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, the series starrer Yogi Babu, Chandran and Vani Bhojan in the lead role. This series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th July 2024.

Agnisakshi—Fire Of Love is a Telugu series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It features Aishwarya Pisse and Arjun Ambati in the lead roles. The series’ new episodes air every Friday.

5) Jiocinema’s House Of Dragon Season 2 Release Date-

The House of Dragon season 2 is an American drama series streaming on JioCinema. The new episode airs every Monday at 6:30 a.m. The series is available in various languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

