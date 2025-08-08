Freakier Friday Review: A Lighthearted Family Comedy That Blends Nostalgia With Chaos

Rating: 3/5

What happens when not two but four people move into each other’s bodies? That’s the story of Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 classic Freaky Friday. The film is a cool family entertainer with a lot of chaos, some emotion, and a lot of body-swap confusion. But this time the story has been spiced up a little more, which has spoiled the taste a little.

Spoiler Alert: In the story, 22 years later, Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) has become a successful music producer and single mother. Her daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and fiancé Eric’s (Manny Jacinto) daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) cross paths. Then there is a mysterious psychic reading and a massive earthquake, which causes Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), Anna, Harper, and Lily to switch bodies.

Now, the real drama begins: school detention, food fights, plans to stop the wedding, and finally, a grand musical performance that ties everything up.

Nisha Ganatra has given the film a very warm and positive touch. The camera work is bright, and the editing is fast and energetic. But the story lacks depth. After a point, these four swap tracks start to feel too heavy together. The script is a bit overstuffed, and nothing becomes memorable in its attempt to show everything simultaneously.

Jamie Lee Curtis proves once again that she is the queen of comedy. Her teenage anger and Gen Z slang make you laugh. Lindsay Lohan also fits the old style; maturity and nostalgia are visible in the performance.

Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons are the film’s soul; both act in the body swap so effortlessly that you sometimes forget who the real one is. Manny Jacinto is fine as a sweet fiancé, but he does not get much screen time.

Freakier Friday is an interesting attempt that brings nostalgia for old fans and light-hearted fun for new viewers. But it could have become a classic if the script had been a little more solid and the characters had gotten a little more space. Still, it can be watched once with the family.

