Rating: 3/5

What happens when not two but four people move into each other’s bodies? That’s the story of Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 classic Freaky Friday. The film is a cool family entertainer with a lot of chaos, some emotion, and a lot of body-swap confusion. But this time the story has been spiced up a little more, which has spoiled the taste a little.

Spoiler Alert: In the story, 22 years later, Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) has become a successful music producer and single mother. Her daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and fiancé Eric’s (Manny Jacinto) daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) cross paths. Then there is a mysterious psychic reading and a massive earthquake, which causes Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), Anna, Harper, and Lily to switch bodies.

Freakier Friday Review: A Lighthearted Family Comedy That Blends Nostalgia With Chaos 961944

Now, the real drama begins: school detention, food fights, plans to stop the wedding, and finally, a grand musical performance that ties everything up.

Nisha Ganatra has given the film a very warm and positive touch. The camera work is bright, and the editing is fast and energetic. But the story lacks depth. After a point, these four swap tracks start to feel too heavy together. The script is a bit overstuffed, and nothing becomes memorable in its attempt to show everything simultaneously.

Freakier Friday Review: A Lighthearted Family Comedy That Blends Nostalgia With Chaos 961945

Jamie Lee Curtis proves once again that she is the queen of comedy. Her teenage anger and Gen Z slang make you laugh. Lindsay Lohan also fits the old style; maturity and nostalgia are visible in the performance.

Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons are the film’s soul; both act in the body swap so effortlessly that you sometimes forget who the real one is. Manny Jacinto is fine as a sweet fiancé, but he does not get much screen time.

Freakier Friday Review: A Lighthearted Family Comedy That Blends Nostalgia With Chaos 961946

Freakier Friday is an interesting attempt that brings nostalgia for old fans and light-hearted fun for new viewers. But it could have become a classic if the script had been a little more solid and the characters had gotten a little more space. Still, it can be watched once with the family.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!