EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey SLAMS Armaan Malik for his comment on his father & other things

After being one of the talking points constantly in Bigg Boss OTT 3, content creator Vishal Pandey was evicted from the house. The man, while at the centre of a controversy which involved him and Armaan Malik was removed from the house.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we had Vishal Pandey come in and he went on to talk about an array of things which included him blasting Armaan Malik about the entire saga, the support he received outside and inside the house about the controversy and several things.

Q. A lot has happened with you in the house. Did it become tough for you to stay in the house post the slap incident and so on?

Ya man! It was very tough, I even felt what was happening to me. Then a nomination happened where everyone nominated me based on my character – that was a tough day for me. I felt really lost, I even felt my career was over. It is what it is, and everything happens for a reason.

Q. A lot of people took a stand for you. Your sister, Sameeksha Sud & others. What do you have to say about it?

I was telling this inside as well that if you want to judge my character, you meet me outside and stay with me 24 hours, then you will come to know. On a statement or something that was said in fun, how can you judge? I did not objectify anyone or even used any incorrect words.

Q. First you said ‘Bhabhi sundar hai’ and that was taken in a good way but then outside when you said ‘bhaiyya bhagyashali hai’ which was taken out of context. What do you have to say about that?

Ranvir Shorey Sir keeps saying everything has a context – you cannot make everything propaganda. This too, had a fun context – what did I say incorrectly, I don’t even understand.

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Q. While you had great support outside, you also had some support inside in the form of Sana Makbul and even Lovekesh.

I am saying it today as well. He is still my friend, today. I will support and am supporting him and Sana Makbul.

Q. Armaan Malik gave you several tags. Kachcha Badam, and so on. Even when your parents came in, Armaan said that they were here to motivate him because they knew he was wrong. What do you have to say about that?

I just saw this after coming outside as to how pathetic he is as a human being. Behind my back, he is telling shit to my father and saying bad things. If I had been there, and when I was asked why did I not slap Armaan back during the slapping incident; I would have slapped him then. My father still gave him some respect calling him Armaan Ji and so on but that man did not even deserve that much respect from him or anyone else.