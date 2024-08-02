Sana Makbul emerges as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 had its share of controversies to deal with but this season, yet again, was another topsy-turvy ride for not just the contestants but the viewers as well. Right from the Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey slap saga to Armaan Malik being the centre of all controversies owing to entering the show with two wives, and other things, the season did what it set out to do – which is be the talking point, no matter the circumstances.

Going through quite a journey themselves and emerging as the Top 5 has been the line-up of Rapper Naezy, actress Sana Makbul, Malik’s wife Kritika Malik, actor Sai Ketan Rao and veteran actor, Ranvir Shorey.

Following that, we witnessed the elimination of Shorey, Kritika Malik and Rao where many anticipated Shorey to be in contention of winning.

Finally, the battle was tough as Makbul and Naezy squared off against each other, and emerging victorious from the two was Sana Makbul.

The actress had a tumultuous yet entertaining journey to witness but against several odds, he/she was judged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Apart from the aforementioned names, this season saw the participation of boxer Neeraj Goyat, Lovekesh Kataria, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, village belle and influencer, Shivani Kumari, Vada pav girl, Chandrika Dixit Gera, influencer Sana Sultan Khan and influencer, Adnaan Shaikh.

The show premiered on JioCinema and was hosted by debutant host and superstar, Anil Kapoor.