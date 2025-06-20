Ahmed Khan Breaks Silence on ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Delays: Location Issues & Actor Availability, Not Financial Troubles

Ahmed Khan, the director of this multi-starrer film adorned with 36 big stars, has now broken his silence and told the real reason behind it.

Ahmed Khan said that the shooting of the film was to be done in Kashmir in June 2025, but due to some unexpected circumstances, this plan had to be cancelled. Now finding a location that looks like Kashmir and is suitable for shooting has become a big challenge.

He told that there are 36 famous actors in the film, including Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and comedy kings like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav. Matching the dates of so many actors together is the biggest reason due to which the shooting is getting postponed again and again.

In between, there were also reports that the film is facing financial crisis and some actors have not received their fees. But dismissing these rumors, Ahmed Khan clearly said, “I do not look after the finance, that is the department of producer Firoz Nadiadwala. The reason for the shooting delay is only the issue of location and dates, there is no problem of money.”

Ahmed Khan also told that about 70% of the shooting of the film has been completed. The team is constantly working on new locations and rescheduling the dates of all the actors for the remaining shooting. He also said that fans should not pay attention to the rumours, and the team will soon come up with new updates.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas 2024, but now according to reports, the release date of Christmas 2025 also seems uncertain. Still, the director says that the team is working hard and there will be no compromise on the grandeur of the film.

Welcome To The Jungle, which is the third part of the ‘Welcome’ franchise, is known for its funny dialogues and entertaining story. Now it remains to be seen when this film will hit the big screen amid so many challenges.

Stay tuned for further updates only on IWMBuzz.com.