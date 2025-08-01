Ajay Devgn Turns Into Sunny, Sunil & Jackie in Hilarious Border Spoof in Son of Sardaar 2!

In a laugh-out-loud scene, Devgn’s character finds himself in a serious bind—mistaken for a decorated Army Colonel and cornered by a crowd eager to hear his tales of bravery on the battlefield against Pakistan.

With no real war experience to boast of, he does what any self-respecting filmi desi would do—channel Bollywood! What follows is cinematic gold.

Thinking on his feet, Ajay launches into a dramatic retelling of the epic Border scene borrowing—and brilliantly mimicking—the iconic dialogues and mannerisms of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, and Jackie Shroff.

Ajay Devgn nails the scene —seamlessly recreating their roles and voices with pitch-perfect comic timing that plays out like a nostalgic tribute with a comedic twist.

This riotous sequence is touted to be one of the film’s standout moments and is sure to leave audiences in splits.