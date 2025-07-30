Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film: An Action Thriller with Excel Entertainment

Sunny Deol has recently solidified his status as one of the top stars in Hindi cinema, thanks to the consecutive hits of Gadar 2 and Jaat. As he gears up for an exciting 2025 with films like Border 2, Lahore 1947, and Ramayana: Part One, it seems that his project list is expanding even more. In an exclusive update, it’s been revealed that Sunny Deol is set to collaborate with Excel Entertainment for the first time on a high-stakes action thriller.

Insiders have shared that the untitled project represents a new partnership for Sunny and the renowned production house. After extensive discussions, both parties are eager to join forces on this ambitious action film. Enthusiastically, Sunny has embraced the script and is thrilled to work alongside Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on this venture. Notably, this film will also mark the directorial debut of Balaji, who has built a reputation working as an assistant and associate director on several successful Tamil films.

Production is expected to commence in December, with the team focusing on all elements necessary to create a cinematic spectacle. “It’s a grand film featuring Sunny in a role that audiences adore. Excel is fully committed to ensuring that their first project with Sunny becomes a memorable experience for viewers, packed with intense and dramatic moments,” the source added. The industry has taken notice, deeming this collaboration one of the most exciting pairings in recent years.

Currently, casting for key roles in this unnamed action thriller is in progress, and fans can expect an official announcement—including the film’s title and first look—soon. Excel Entertainment is also poised for a busy theatrical slate over the next couple of years, featuring titles like 120 Bahadur, Mirzapur: The Movie, and the highly anticipated Don 3. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling development!