Border 2: Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty’s ‘tea-biscuit’ fun goes viral while wrapping up shoot at NDA

The patriotic film Border 2 is in full swing these days, and the cast is shooting many important scenes at the National Defense Academy (NDA) in Pune. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has completed his part and shared a fun moment after the shooting on social media, in which he and his co-star Ahan Shetty are seen enjoying tea and biscuits while sitting poolside in the rain.

Varun posted a video on Instagram where he and Ahan Shetty enjoy tea with Parle-G biscuits while sitting poolside in the rain. In the caption of this video, Varun wrote, “#BORDER2 Tea and Biscuits – My shoot in NDA is over. And we celebrated with biscuits.”

In the video, Varun says, “It’s raining here in Pune, and we are eating Parle-G tea. We have never eaten this with tea.”

After this, Varun dips the biscuit in tea and gives it to Ahaan, who smiles and says, “Very good.”

At the same time, Ahan Shetty also shared some photos of the shooting on his Instagram and wrote, “And what is this border…? Just a soldier and his brother. That’s a wrap in Pune… onto the next one.”

The other star of the film, Diljit Dosanjh, also shared a glimpse of the shoot. In it, he is seen drinking coffee casually when the shoot stops due to rain. Mona Singh was also seen with Diljit, who said she is very happy to work with him and wishes him a lot of success.

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 classic film Border. This time, Anurag Singh has taken over the direction. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Like the first part, this film will narrate patriotism, emotions, and the emotional journey of military life.

The audience is very excited about the film, and such behind-the-scenes moments increase the fans’ excitement.

