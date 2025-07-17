Border 2 Producer Nidhi Dutta Welcomes Baby Girl Sitara Dutta Gandhi

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta and filmmaker Binoy Gandhi became parents to an adorable daughter, Sitara Dutta Gandhi, on July 7, 2025. The happy news was shared on social media with much love and emotion, making the beginning of this new chapter of their lives very special.

In March 2025, Nidhi announced her pregnancy on the sets of Border 2. In the pictures, Nidhi was seen flaunting a baby bump while Binoy was lovingly kissing her belly. He wrote, “Our Greatest Blessing is on the way… July 2025.”

Their announcement received many congratulations from the industry. Ahan Shetty wrote, “Mamu again!” Athiya Shetty, Sunil Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Ayushmann Khurrana also sent lots of love.

The special thing is that this story has been repeated in the family. When Border was being made in 1997, Bindiya Goswami was also pregnant. Now, Nidhi, the daughter of JP Dutta, has managed her pregnancy with great grace while producing the film.

The shooting of Border 2 started in January 2025, and the film will be released on Republic Day 2026. During this time, Nidhi proved herself a dedicated and strong female producer.

Expressing pride in his daughter, JP Dutta said, “It is a matter of pride for me to see my daughter working so hard on the film, that too while expecting her first child. We want everyone’s blessings.” With the arrival of Sitara, the world of the Dutta-Gandhi family has become even brighter. I wish Nidhi and Binoy all the best for this new chapter in their lives!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!