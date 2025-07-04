Varun Dhawan Shares Intense Army Look From Border 2 Shoot

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his next big film Border 2 and recently he has shared some powerful pictures from the set on social media, in which his tremendous army look has come to the fore.

In the pictures, Varun is seen in army uniform, seriousness and soil on his hands his pictures from every angle reflect the patriotic and emotional tone of the film. This rough and real look has caught the attention of the fans and is becoming very viral on social media.

Border 2 is being directed by Anurag Singh and written by Nidhi Dutta.

The film is a sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border and will be released in theatres on 23 January 2026.

Varun will be seen with the OG Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna and Sonam Bajwa in the film.

Recently, Sunny Deol also shared a group photo from the third schedule of the shooting, in which he wrote, “When all ‘Forces’ come together! #Border2”

This picture was from the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, where the film team is now moving forward with full force.

Border 2 is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

The audience is excited about this film full of patriotism, sacrifice and passion, and Varun’s new look is increasing this impatience further.

Remember the release date of Border 2 will hit the theatres on 23 January 2026.