Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Shoot for Border 2; Varun Dhawan Gets Emotional Over His Goodbye Post

Punjabi superstar and singer Diljit Dosanjh has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Border 2, and on this special occasion, he has shared an emotional video on social media. In this video, Diljit is seen hugging his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty on the set while distributing sweets to children, villagers, and the film team. The iconic song “Sandese Aate Hain” from the original 1997 Border film plays in the background, making this emotional moment even more special.

Diljit wrote in Punjabi in the caption of the video, “BORDER 2 Shoot Finish 😇 Got to play the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jeet Singh Sekhon Ji in the movie.”

He described playing this character as an “honour” for him.

On seeing this post of Diljit, his co-star Varun Dhawan also got emotional. He commented, “Paaji ek shot baaki hai, Anurag Pak bula rahe hain.”

Checkout the post:

Anurag Singh directs the film Border 2, which features actors Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. According to reports, the trio recently completed shooting a high-energy song sequence for the film.

Recently, there were rumours that Diljit had been dropped from Border 2 after the controversy over working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Still, he remains an important part of the film.

Border 2 promises to bring the unheard and heroic sagas of the Indian Army to the big screen. The film will have a touch of scale, emotion, and realism. The film will add a new chapter in honor of the 1997 classic Border, conveying patriotism, sacrifice, and valor to today’s generation.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are producing the film, which is presented under the banner of T-Series in association with Gulshan Kumar and JP Films.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for every update!