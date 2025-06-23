Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Not to Release In India, Know Why?

Diljit Dosanjh’s most-awaited film ‘Sardar Ji 3’ will now be released only overseas. This decision has been taken due to the increasing tension between India and Pakistan and the presence of Pakistani actors in the film.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Salim Albela and Daniel Khawar will be seen in the film along with Diljit Dosanjh. Although the story of the film is based on a horror-comedy setup, in which Diljit goes on a mission to exorcise ghosts from a haunted British mansion, political controversies have put a stop to its Indian release.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on June 11 requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to give a certificate to this film as it features Pakistani actors. After this, the makers decided to release the film only overseas to avoid controversy and possible protests.

Diljit shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.” At the same time, Indian users are not able to see the trailer on YouTube. It is written there, “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLNa1dhotEu/?hl=en

This film will also not be available digitally on Disney+Hotstar, at least not in India. At the same time, Hania Aamir’s Instagram account has also been blocked in India, because she made anti-India statements after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and ‘Operation Sindoor’.

For now, ‘Sardar Ji 3’ will be released only in international theatres on June 27, 2025, and Indian fans will have to wait or resort to virtual options to watch it.

Stay tuned for more details only on IWMBuzz.com.