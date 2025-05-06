Met Gala 2025: Indian Actors Shahrukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Tailored Black Style

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Indian actors stole the show and became talk of the town with their costumes and look. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh debuted this year in Met Gala and ate up the floor.

Here’s a look at their outfits:

Shah Rukh Khan

Fans can’t keep calm after Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in Sabyasachi’s couture all black outfit paired with bling jewellery and K pendant, giving ‘don look’ vibes.

Media failed to recognise him and he approached a journalist who asked him to introduce himself to which Shah Rukh Khan responded, ‘Hi, I’m Shah Rukh Khan’.

Kiara Advani

Pregnant Kiara Advani makes her Met Gala Debut with Gaurav Gupta Gown. The outfit has a detailing of gold sculpted breastplate and two hearts mother and the baby. Gaurav Gupta wrote on Instagram, ‘Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy, those who challenged norms and reshaped culture.’

Diljit Dosanjh

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala outfit was inspired by the legacy or Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. The outfit had letters written in Punjabi. It featured Painti Akhri, the 35 letters in Gurmukhi. The letters were embroidered in the Map of Punjab. Diljit Dosanjh’s outfit was designed by Nepalese- American designer Prabal Gurung.

Priyanka Chopra

This year marked Priyanka Chopra’s 5th appearance at the Met Gala and she opted for Olivier Rousteing and wore vintage inspired white polka dot structured blazer, skirt and a big black hat. For jewellery she wore a green pedant and silver chain.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani served retro vibe. Isha wore a structured corset top, wide leg trousers with pearl detailing. Her chic hairstyle complemented the elegant vibe.

Their bold fashion and unique choices have surely left a lasting impression. Stay tuned for more updates from this iconic event!