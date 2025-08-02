Bollywood Divas Over 40 Who Slay In Monokinis Like Pros – Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif

Age is just a number, and Bollywood divas who have crossed the age of 40 prove this, slaying in monokinis. Whether sun-kissed beach moments or thrilling vacation actresses, from Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif define beauty, style, and fitness, has no standards but pure dedication.

1) Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl, who is now an international sensation, often wows fans with her style. On her chilling pool vacation, the actress wore a vibrant yellow strapless monokini, channeling her inner beauty. She is currently 42 years old. Her pool glam always raises the temperature.

2) Sonam Kapoor

Escaping from everyday hustle, Sonam is seen spending quality time on her vacation with her family. However, her stunning figure in a black backless monokini defines her toned curves and sculpted figure. She is the mother of a two-year-old son, Vayu, and is 40 years old.

3) Esha Gupta

Esha always captures attention with her bold, fearless, and unapologetically captivating looks. This black monokini look is just another in her wardrobe. The bold neckline and backless pattern have left the onlookers mesmerized. The actress is 39 years old and will soon turn 40.

4) Bipasha Basu

A mother of a two-year-old daughter, Devi, Bipasha slays with her style wherever she goes. The actress wore a black and white polka dot monokini, which she styled with a white long shrug, walking like a queen, slaying at the age of 46.

5) Kareena Kapoor

Kareena is an inspiration. After bearing a child twice, the actress maintains her figure, proving age is just a number with her slayer look in skin-toned monokini while the black strips, raising the hotness bar on her chilling vacation on the beach.

6) Katrina Kaif

With her stunning fitness and style, Katrina never looks like she is in her 40s. In this black monokini look with a hat on her head, the actress is winning hearts. Katrina is currently 41 years old, and her flawless figure and fitness make her look unbelievable.