Paris Sizzles As Esha Gupta Rocks Bold Leather Look With Unbuttoned Jacket & Skirt

Esha Gupta knows no boundaries when it comes to fashion. Known for her bold, experimental, and unapologetically captivating glam, the Bollywood actress this time has set the internet on fire with her bold leather look. The actress wore a leather jacket and skirt, taking the fashion bar a notch up. Let’s have a look at her full glam.

For the Paris Fashion Week, Esha made heads turn with her bold yet chic look. She ditched her bralette and boldly wore a brown leather jacket, leaving buttons undone, creating a daring look. The furry sleeves gave her a trendy and statement touch, and the unbuttoned look left the onlookers grasping for breath. She teamed her look with a low-waist leather midi skirt with a small slit, complementing her appearance.

But wait, that’s not all! Esha elevated her swag with chicness as she styled her short hair in sleek style, leaving them open. With bold black smokey she gave her eyes and an edgy vibe while the shiny cheeks and glossy lips beautifully enhanced her appearance, giving her an edgy and fierce vibe. With small black earrings, she looked breathtaking. With matching furry heels, Esha completed her look, leaving the onlookers stunned with her runway look.

In the striking moments, Esha flaunted her edgy and bold look, making one fall for her. With every look, Esha proves she is the true fashion icon, and no one can defeat her when it comes to stealing the spotlight.