Esha Gupta’s Bold And Cheeky Outfits From Her Recent Outing You Must Check

Bollywood star Esha Gupta knows how to create buzz wherever she goes. Her fashion sense always steals the spotlight with her daring, bold and stunning pieces and her latest looks from her recent outings are no exception. You must check out the photos below.

In the latest photos shared by Esha, the actress is seen enjoying herself to the fullest with her close ones in the foreign country. However, it was her three different looks that caught our attention, and you can have a look below.

1) Neon Satin Mini Dress

For the night party vibe, Esha wore a neon yellow sleeveless mini dress that looked super cool. It wasn’t bodycon, a lose-fitting dress that gave her comfort and style, as she added a colorful printed satin tie-knot detail, complementing her short-hair look.

2) White Midi Dress

This plain white midi dress is a perfect pick for parties or day-out. The sleeveless pattern with fitting bodice and flowy bottom make it comfortable, breezy and gorgeous.

3) Black Monokini

A perfect choice to rock your summer vacation fashion. The backless and plunging neckline black monokini looked super-hot, exuding confidence and charm.

All the photos of Esha Gupta proved that no matter where the actress goes, her fashion always rocks, creating headlines. So are you taking cues from Esha?